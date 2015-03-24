FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Feb. single-family home sales rise 7.8 pct
#Market News
March 24, 2015

TABLE-U.S. Feb. single-family home sales rise 7.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Feb‘14 Total Units 7.8 539 500 481 479 482 432 By Region: Pct Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Northeast 152.9 43 17 15 31 31 Midwest -12.9 54 62 62 51 52 South 10.1 316 287 278 271 272 West -6.0 126 134 126 126 127 Total sales of new single-family homes rose 24.8 percent from February 2014.

In 1,000s: Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Actual Units Sold 44 37 36 33 34 Sales Prices: Mean 341.0 344.1 348.3 367.2 378.7 Median 275.5 289.4 294.3 295.5 302.1 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Total Units 4.4 -0.2 6.9 8.1 -4.5 -4.9 Number of Months: Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.7 5.1 5.4 5.3 5.4 1,000 units: Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) End-Month Inventory 210 213 218 213 215

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. new home sales 0.465 mln units

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
