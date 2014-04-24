FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

04/19/14 329,000 316,750 N/A N/A

04/12/14 305,000-R 312,000 2,680,000 2.0

04/05/14 301,000-R 316,500-R 2,741,000-R 2.1

03/29/14 332,000 321,000 2,750,000 2.1

03/22/14 310,000 319,250 2,838,000 2.2

03/15/14 323,000 329,500 2,814,000 2.1

03/08/14 319,000 331,250 2,869,000 2.2

03/01/14 325,000 337,250 2,850,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: April 12 from 304,000; April 5 from 302,000

Four-Week Average: April 5 from 316,750

Continued Claims: April 5 from 2,739,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.750 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 297,870 APRIL 19 WEEK FROM 318,793 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,763,333 APRIL 12 WEEK FROM 2,853,271 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
