TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
July 24, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

07/19/14 284,000 302,000 N/A N/A

07/12/14 303,000-R 309,250-R 2,500,000 1.9

07/05/14 305,000 312,000 2,508,000-R 1.9

06/28/14 316,000 315,250 2,586,000 2.0

06/21/14 313,000 314,500 2,575,000 2.0

06/14/14 314,000 312,250 2,568,000 2.0

06/07/14 318,000 315,500 2,559,000 1.9

05/31/14 313,000 310,500 2,615,000 2.0

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: July 12 from 302,000

Four-Week Average: July 12 from 309,000

Continued Claims: July 5 from 2,507,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 308,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.510 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 292,344 JULY 19 WEEK FROM 370,559 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,554,739 JULY 12 WEEK FROM 2,558,065 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
