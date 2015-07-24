FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. June single-family home sales fall 6.8 pct
July 24, 2015 / 2:04 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. June single-family home sales fall 6.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Jun‘14 Total Units -6.8 482 517 546 523 534 408 By Region: Pct Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Northeast 28.0 32 25 30 14 16 Midwest -11.1 56 63 66 71 70 South -4.1 282 294 312 316 326 West -17.0 112 135 138 122 122

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 18.1 percent from June 2014.

In 1,000s: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Actual Units Sold 45 48 51 50 51 Sales Prices: Mean 328.7 335.9 337.0 336.5 333.9 Median 281.8 280.5 282.8 292.0 291.1 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Total Units -1.1 2.2 7.8 8.1 -11.0 -9.4 Number of Months: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Supply of Homes 5.4 4.8 4.5 4.7 4.6 1,000 units: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) End-Month Inventory 215 208 206 207 206

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June new home sales 0.546 mln units

