TABLE-U.S. Aug single-family home sales rise 18 pct

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) Aug‘13 Total Units 18.0 504 427 412 419 422 379 By Region: Pct Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) Northeast 29.2 31 24 18 26 26 Midwest unch 58 58 52 54 57 South 7.8 262 243 253 236 234 West 50.0 153 102 89 103 105

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 33.0 percent from 2013.

In 1,000s: Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) Actual Units Sold 41 38 37 39 40 Sales Prices: Mean 347.9 345.1 339.1 334.1 332.1 Median 275.6 280.1 269.8 283.1 280.1 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Total Units 1.9 -2.4 -8.5 -7.0 10.9 9.9 Number of Months: Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.8 5.6 6.0 5.6 5.6 1,000 units: Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) End-Month Inventory 203 201 205 196 197

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. August new home sales 430,000 units