TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
10/19/13 350,000 348,250 N/A N/A
10/12/13 362,000-R 337,500-R 2,874,000 2.2
10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000-R 2.2
09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000 2.2
09/21/13 307,000 308,750 2,921,000 2.2
09/14/13 311,000 315,250 2,821,000 2.2
09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000 2.1
08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000 2.2
Initial Claims: Oct. 12 from 358,000
Four-Week Average: Oct. 12 from 336,500
Continued Claims: Oct. 5 from 2,859,000
The department said eight states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 12, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California 11,781
Pennsylvania 3,362
New York 2,443
Illinois 2,178
The department said four states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 12, the latest period for which data are available:
Kentucky -2,178
Ohio -2,164
Minnesota -1,375
Massachusetts -1,059
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 340,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.875 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 310,814 OCT 19 WEEK FROM 360,714 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,471,524 OCT 12 WEEK FROM 2,438,309 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available