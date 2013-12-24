TABLE-U.S. Nov durable goods orders rise 3.5 pct

Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept New Orders 3.5 -0.7 4.2 Ex-Transportation 1.2 0.7 0.3 Ex-Defense 3.5 0.2 3.6 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 3.2 -1.5 5.6 Primary Metals -1.0 1.7 3.3 Gen. Machinery 3.8 1.0 -1.7 Computers/Electronics 1.7 2.4 5.0 Computer/related 5.3 -8.8 8.5 Communications 13.0 0.4 5.0 Electrical/appliances -1.2 3.6 -0.3 Transp. Equip. 8.4 -3.5 13.1 Motor vehicles/parts 3.3 2.4 unch Nondefense aircraft/ parts 21.8 -5.3 59.2 Defense aircraft/ parts 10.1 -28.4 14.0 Capital goods 9.1 -2.7 8.2 NonDefense cap goods 9.4 -0.9 7.0 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 4.5 -0.7 -1.2 Defense cap goods 6.3 -16.4 19.1 PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept Total unfilled orders 1.0 0.6 0.9 Total inventories 0.3 0.3 0.8 Total shipments 1.8 0.6 0.5 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 2.8 -0.4 -0.1 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept New Orders 241.648 233.474 235.179 Ex-Transportation 160.460 158.559 157.523 Ex-Defense 230.846 222.966 222.541 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 175.257 169.822 172.403 Primary Metals 26.533 26.801 26.358 Gen. Machinery 36.014 34.687 34.340 Computers/Electronics 22.389 22.007 21.499 Computer/related 2.350 2.231 2.445 Communications 4.778 4.228 4.213 Electrical/appliances 10.343 10.469 10.101 Transp. Equip. 81.188 74.915 77.656 Motor vehicles/parts 48.554 47.001 45.914 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 21.997 18.063 19.070 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.007 3.638 5.078 Capital goods 97.144 89.056 91.500 NonDefense cap goods 87.973 80.430 81.178 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 69.668 66.696 67.169 Defense cap goods 9.171 8.626 10.322 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept Total unfilled orders 1058.499 1048.002 1042.079 Total inventories 384.738 383.534 382.308 Total shipments 238.325 234.183 232.854 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 67.300 65.474 65.735 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Oct Sept Aug

Durable goods -1.6 4.2 0.5

Factory orders -0.9 1.8 -0.1

FORECASTS:

U.S. Nov. durable goods orders +2.0 pct

U.S. Nov. durables ex-transportation +0.6 pct

U.S. Nov. durables ex-defense +1.2 pct

U.S. Nov. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.7 pct

NOTES:

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.

N/A - not available