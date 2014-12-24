TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
12/20/14 280,000 290,250 N/A N/A
12/13/14 289,000 298,750 2,403,000 1.8
12/06/14 295,000 299,500 2,378,000-R 1.8
11/29/14 297,000 299,000 2,520,000 1.9
11/22/14 314,000 294,250 2,372,000 1.8
11/15/14 292,000 287,750 2,323,000 1.8
11/08/14 293,000 285,750 2,333,000 1.8
11/01/14 278,000 279,000 2,403,000 1.8
Continued Claims: Dec. 6 from 2,373,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 290,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.368 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 340,124 DEC 20 WEEK FROM 327,827 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,474,968 DEC 13 WEEK FROM 2,354,533 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available