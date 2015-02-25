FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Jan. single-family home sales fall 0.2 pct
February 25, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Jan. single-family home sales fall 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Jan‘14 Total Units -0.2 481 482 481 446 431 457 By Region: Pct Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Northeast -51.6 15 31 43 28 28 Midwest 19.2 62 52 54 59 61 South 2.2 278 272 253 232 215 West -0.8 126 127 131 127 127

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 5.3 percent from Jan. 2014.

In 1,000s: Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Actual Units Sold 36 34 34 31 30 Sales Prices: Mean 348.3 378.7 377.8 348.5 344.6 Median 294.3 302.1 298.1 298.3 291.6 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Total Units 8.1 11.6 -4.9 -6.7 2.9 1.3 Number of Months: Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Supply of Homes 5.4 5.4 5.5 5.7 6.0 1,000 units: Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) End-Month Inventory 218 215 219 213 214

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. new home sales 0.470 mln units

