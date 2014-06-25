FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. Q1 GDP revised to -2.9 pct
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. Q1 GDP revised to -2.9 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis’ seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:

Q1-F Q1-P Q4 2013 GDP -2.9 -1.0 2.6 1.9 Final Sales of Dom. Product -1.3 0.6 2.7 1.7 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 0.3 1.6 1.6 1.6 PCE price index 1.4 1.4 1.1 1.1 Core PCE price index 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.2 Mkt-based PCE price index 1.3 1.3 0.8 1.1 Core Mkt-based index 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.2 GDP price index 1.3 1.3 1.6 1.4 Implicit Deflator 1.3 1.3 1.6 1.5 Consumer Spending 1.0 3.1 3.3 2.0

Durable Goods 1.2 1.4 2.8 6.9

NonDurable Goods -0.3 0.4 2.9 2.0

Services 1.5 4.3 3.5 1.2 Business Investment -1.2 -1.6 5.7 2.7 Structures -7.7 -7.5 -1.8 1.3 Equipment -2.8 -3.1 10.9 3.1 Intellectual property/software 6.3 5.1 4.0 3.1 Housing Investment -4.2 -5.0 -7.9 12.2 Exports -8.9 -6.0 9.5 2.7 Imports 1.8 0.7 1.5 1.4 Government Purchases -0.8 -0.8 -5.2 -2.2 Federal 0.6 0.7 -12.8 -5.2 State and Local -1.7 -1.8 0.0 -0.2 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:

Q1-F Q1-P Q4 2013 GDP 15,824.2 15,902.9 15,942.3 15,761.3 Final Sales of Dom.Product 15,764.9 15,840.2 15,815.0 15,669.7 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 16,207.0 16,258.8 16,195.8 16,081.6 Consumer Spending 10,859.2 10,914.4 10,831.5 10,727.9

Durable Goods 1,362.0 1,362.6 1,357.8 1,333.3

NonDurable Goods 2,363.5 2,367.7 2,365.5 2,342.0

Services 7,150.7 7,200.5 7,124.8 7,067.7 Business Investment 2,016.6 2,014.5 2,022.5 1,984.4 Structures 427.7 428.0 436.4 426.9 Equipment 948.0 947.3 954.8 934.4 Intellectual property/software 642.9 641.1 633.2 624.8 Housing Investment 483.8 482.7 489.0 486.6 Business Inventory Change 45.9 49.0 111.7 81.5 Farm 16.1 15.8 20.2 19.6 Nonfarm 26.9 30.4 88.9 58.3 Net Exports of Goods -441.1 -418.9 -382.8 -412.3 Exports 2,016.3 2,032.1 2,063.7 2,010.0 Imports 2,457.4 2,451.0 2,446.4 2,422.3 Govt. Purchases 2,863.0 2,862.7 2,868.5 2,896.9 Federal 1,126.6 1,126.8 1,124.8 1,157.4 State and Local 1,736.0 1,735.6 1,743.3 1,739.2 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd).

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for Final Q1:

-1.7 pct for GDP

Unchanged for Final Sales

+1.3 pct for Implicit Deflator

+1.2 pct for Core PCE price index

+1.4 pct for PCE price index

NOTES:

Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now calculated separately. Software is now a part of the “Intellectual property products,” which also include research and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic originals, BEA said.

