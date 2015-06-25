FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
June 25, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/20/15 271,000 273,750 N/A N/A

06/13/15 268,000-R 277,000-R 2,247,000 1.7

06/06/15 279,000 278,750 2,225,000-R 1.7

05/30/15 277,000 275,000 2,272,000 1.7

05/23/15 284,000 272,000 2,204,000 1.6

05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000 1.7

05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,212,000 1.6

05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000 1.7

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: June 13 from 267,000

Four-Week Average: June 13 from 276,750

Continued Claims: June 6 from 2,222,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 272,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.215 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 263,221 JUNE 20 WEEK FROM 258,764 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,101,132 JUNE 13 WEEK FROM 2,056,173 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
