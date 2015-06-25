TABLE - U.S. May personal income rises 0.5 pct

June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
May Apr Mar Feb Personal Income 0.5 0.5 unch 0.4 Wages/Salaries 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.3 Disposable Income 0.5 0.4 unch 0.4 Personal Consumption 0.9 0.1 0.6 0.2 Durables 2.2 0.1 2.3 -1.0 Nondurables 1.9 -0.7 1.4 0.1 Services 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4 Saving Rate, pct 5.1 5.4 5.1 5.7
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb Personal Consumption 0.6 unch 0.5 unch Durables 2.3 -0.1 2.4 -1.2 Nondurables 0.9 -0.3 0.9 -0.3 Services 0.2 0.2 unch 0.3 Disposable Income 0.2 0.4 -0.2 0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb PCE Price Index 0.3 unch 0.2 0.2
0.3119 0.0396 0.1863 0.1690 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1
0.1316 0.1263 0.1662 0.1322 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.2 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb PCE Price Index 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.3 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch -0.1 unch unch Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb Personal Income 15,307 15,228 15,158 15,152 Wages/Salaries 7,761 7,724 7,703 7,692 Disposable Income 13,429 13,364 13,307 13,305
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb Manufacturing 801 800 800 800 Service Industries 5,208 5,174 5,155 5,149 Government 1,243 1,240 1,238 1,237 Proprietors’ Income 1,405 1,395 1,390 1,390 Farm 49 45 41 49 Nonfarm 1,356 1,349 1,349 1,341 Personal Consumption 12,295 12,189 12,181 12,103 Durables 1,371 1,342 1,341 1,311 Nondurables 2,659 2,609 2,627 2,592 Services 8,265 8,238 8,213 8,200
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb Personal Consumption 11,277 11,215 11,211 11,160 Durables 1,509 1,475 1,476 1,441 Nondurables 2,424 2,402 2,410 2,389 Services 7,380 7,369 7,356 7,357 Disposable Income 12,317 12,295 12,248 12,269
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. May personal income +0.5 pct
U.S. May personal spending +0.7 pct
U.S. May core pce price index +0.1 pct