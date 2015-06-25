FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - U.S. May personal income rises 0.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. May personal income rises 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

May Apr Mar Feb Personal Income 0.5 0.5 unch 0.4 Wages/Salaries 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.3 Disposable Income 0.5 0.4 unch 0.4 Personal Consumption 0.9 0.1 0.6 0.2 Durables 2.2 0.1 2.3 -1.0 Nondurables 1.9 -0.7 1.4 0.1 Services 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4 Saving Rate, pct 5.1 5.4 5.1 5.7

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

May Apr Mar Feb Personal Consumption 0.6 unch 0.5 unch Durables 2.3 -0.1 2.4 -1.2 Nondurables 0.9 -0.3 0.9 -0.3 Services 0.2 0.2 unch 0.3 Disposable Income 0.2 0.4 -0.2 0.3

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

May Apr Mar Feb PCE Price Index 0.3 unch 0.2 0.2

0.3119 0.0396 0.1863 0.1690 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1

0.1316 0.1263 0.1662 0.1322 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.2 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

May Apr Mar Feb PCE Price Index 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.3 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch -0.1 unch unch Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1

Current Dollars, in billions

May Apr Mar Feb Personal Income 15,307 15,228 15,158 15,152 Wages/Salaries 7,761 7,724 7,703 7,692 Disposable Income 13,429 13,364 13,307 13,305

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

May Apr Mar Feb Manufacturing 801 800 800 800 Service Industries 5,208 5,174 5,155 5,149 Government 1,243 1,240 1,238 1,237 Proprietors’ Income 1,405 1,395 1,390 1,390 Farm 49 45 41 49 Nonfarm 1,356 1,349 1,349 1,341 Personal Consumption 12,295 12,189 12,181 12,103 Durables 1,371 1,342 1,341 1,311 Nondurables 2,659 2,609 2,627 2,592 Services 8,265 8,238 8,213 8,200

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

May Apr Mar Feb Personal Consumption 11,277 11,215 11,211 11,160 Durables 1,509 1,475 1,476 1,441 Nondurables 2,424 2,402 2,410 2,389 Services 7,380 7,369 7,356 7,357 Disposable Income 12,317 12,295 12,248 12,269

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. May personal income +0.5 pct

U.S. May personal spending +0.7 pct

U.S. May core pce price index +0.1 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.