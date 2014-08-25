FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. July single-family home sales fall 2.4 pct
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
#Market News
August 25, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. July single-family home sales fall 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Jul‘13 Total Units -2.4 412 422 406 454 442 367 By Region: Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Northeast -30.8 18 26 24 36 30 Midwest -8.8 52 57 67 73 73 South 8.1 253 234 209 236 231 West -15.2 89 105 106 109 108

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 12.3 percent from 2013.

In 1,000s: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Actual Units Sold 37 40 38 43 42 Sales Prices: Mean 339.1 332.1 331.4 324.3 320.1 Median 269.8 280.1 273.5 286.6 282.6 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Total Units -7.0 -8.1 9.9 8.3 2.5 1.2 Number of Months: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Supply of Homes 6.0 5.6 5.8 5.1 5.2 1,000 units: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) End-Month Inventory 205 197 197 192 191

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July new home sales 430,000 units

