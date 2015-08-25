FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. July single-family home sales rise 5.4 pct
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. July single-family home sales rise 5.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Jul‘14 Total Units 5.4 507 481 482 521 517 403 By Region: Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Northeast 23.1 32 26 32 25 25 Midwest -6.9 54 58 56 60 63 South 5.8 294 278 282 295 294 West 6.7 127 119 112 141 135

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 25.8 percent from July 2014.

In 1,000s: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Actual Units Sold 43 45 45 49 48 Sales Prices: Mean 361.6 319.6 328.7 336.3 335.9 Median 285.9 277.5 281.8 283.9 280.5 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Total Units -7.7 -6.8 2.6 -1.1 4.7 7.8 Number of Months: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Supply of Homes 5.2 5.3 5.4 4.8 4.8 1,000 units: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) End-Month Inventory 218 214 215 209 208

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July new home sales 0.510 mln units

U.S. July new home sales pct change: +6.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
