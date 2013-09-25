FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Aug single-family home sales rise 7.9 pct
September 25, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Aug single-family home sales rise 7.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Aug Jul Jun Aug‘12 Total Units 7.9 421 390 454 374 By Region: Pct Aug Jul Jun Northeast 8.8 37 34 35 Midwest 19.6 61 51 58 South 15.3 241 209 245 West -14.6 82 96 116

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 12.6 percent from August 2012.

In 1,000s: Aug Jul Jun Actual Units Sold 35 34 43 Sales Prices: Mean 318.9 318.5 300.5 Median 254.6 256.3 256.6 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Jul Jun May Total Units -14.1 5.8 -3.8 Number of Months: Aug Jul Jun Supply of Homes 5.0 5.2 4.3 1,000 units: Aug Jul Jun End-Month Inventory 175 169 163

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Aug new home sales 420,000 units

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
