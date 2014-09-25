FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
#Market News
September 25, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

09/20/14 293,000 298,500 N/A N/A

09/13/14 281,000-R 299,750-R 2,439,000 1.8

09/06/14 316,000 304,250 2,432,000-R 1.8

08/30/14 304,000 303,250 2,492,000 1.9

08/23/14 298,000 299,750 2,478,000 1.9

08/16/14 299,000 301,000 2,528,000 1.9

08/09/14 312,000 296,000 2,502,000 1.9

08/02/14 290,000 293,750 2,549,000 1.9

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Sept. 13. from 280,000

Four-Week Average: Sept. 13 from 299,500

Continued Claims: Sept. 6 from 2,429,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 300,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.450 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 238,539 SEPT 20 WEEK FROM 242,072 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,112,457 SEPT 13 WEEK FROM 2,167,189 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
