TABLE-U.S. Sept durable goods orders rise 3.7 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Sept Aug July New Orders 3.7 0.2 -8.1 Ex-Transportation -0.1 -0.4 -0.5 Ex-Defense 3.2 0.6 -7.5 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 5.0 unch -11.0 Primary Metals 2.7 -0.1 -0.1 Gen. Machinery -1.8 1.1 -0.6 Computers/Electronics 0.6 -5.4 -2.8 Computer/related 7.1 5.8 -12.8 Communications 6.8 -4.6 -8.1 Electrical/appliances -0.3 -3.4 -4.9 Transp. Equip. 12.3 1.7 -21.9 Motor vehicles/parts -0.3 2.1 0.4 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 57.5 5.4 -58.9 Defense aircraft/ parts 15.2 -11.5 -3.3 Capital goods 7.5 -0.9 -18.2 NonDefense cap goods 6.9 -0.6 -17.5 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft -1.1 0.4 -3.5 Defense cap goods 13.4 -3.8 -23.7 PERCENT CHANGES: Sept Aug July Total unfilled orders 0.8 0.1 0.2 Total inventories 0.9 0.1 0.3 Total shipments 0.2 0.8 -0.1 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.2 1.1 -1.4 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July New Orders 233.411 225.164 224.620 Ex-Transportation 156.366 156.542 157.178 Ex-Defense 221.323 214.413 213.042 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 171.027 162.857 162.799 Primary Metals 26.161 25.470 25.499 Gen. Machinery 34.405 35.049 34.681 Computers/Electronics 20.425 20.299 21.460 Computer/related 2.308 2.154 2.036 Communications 4.272 4.000 4.194 Electrical/appliances 9.798 9.823 10.172 Transp. Equip. 77.045 68.622 67.442 Motor vehicles/parts 45.738 45.895 44.963 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 18.876 11.986 11.371 Defense aircraft/ parts 5.162 4.481 5.066 Capital goods 90.452 84.104 84.908 NonDefense cap goods 80.677 75.484 75.946 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 66.850 67.576 67.278 Defense cap goods 9.775 8.620 8.962 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July Total unfilled orders 1041.227 1032.667 1031.955 Total inventories 382.669 379.323 378.829 Total shipments 231.808 231.322 229.401 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 65.519 65.626 64.936

FORECASTS:

U.S. Sept durable goods orders +2.0 pct

U.S. Sept durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct

U.S. Sept nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.6 pct

NOTES:

August factory orders, originally scheduled for release on Oct. 3, were delayed by a partial federal government shutdown. Census will release August data on Nov. 4 with the report for September.

Semiconductor shipments are no longer listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.

N/A - not available