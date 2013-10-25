FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Aug wholesale inventories rise 0.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Aug wholesale inventories rise 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Aug July (Prev) Aug13/12 Inventories Total 0.5 0.2 0.1 2.5 Durable Goods 0.6 0.6 0.6 5.3

Automotive 2.4 0.8 0.4 1.6

Prof‘l equip 0.4 -1.1 -1.2 6.1

Computer equip. -1.1 -3.6 -3.5 7.3

Machinery 0.1 1.2 1.2 7.3 Nondurable Goods 0.5 -0.6 -0.8 -1.6

Petroleum 2.8 3.2 3.3 6.5

Aug July (Prev) Aug13/12 Sales Total 0.6 unch 0.1 5.6 Durable Goods 0.9 -0.6 -0.6 5.4

Automotive -0.9 -3.5 -3.1 -2.9

Prof‘l equip 2.0 0.6 unch 6.3

Computer equip. 3.1 1.4 0.4 9.4

Machinery 2.7 -0.4 -0.8 15.3 Nondurable Goods 0.3 0.6 0.7 5.7

Petroleum 1.5 1.4 1.9 8.8 (Billions of dlrs) Aug July (Prev) Aug‘12 Inventories Total 502.99 500.25 499.95 490.58 Durable Goods 311.23 309.40 309.36 295.69

Automotive 50.08 48.93 48.74 49.27 Nondurables 191.77 190.86 190.59 194.89 (Billions of dlrs) Aug July (Prev) Aug‘12 Sales Total 428.38 425.90 426.09 405.74 Durable Goods 197.19 195.35 195.24 187.05

Automotive 33.07 33.39 33.52 34.06 Nondurables 231.19 230.55 230.85 218.69 Stock-to-sales ratio Aug July (Prev) Aug‘12

1.17 1.17 1.17 1.21

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug. wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. Aug. wholesale sales +0.3 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The August report was delayed from October 9 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.