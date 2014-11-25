FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. Q3 GDP revised to +3.9 pct
November 25, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. Q3 GDP revised to +3.9 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis’ seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:

Q3-P Q3-A Q2 2013 GDP 3.9 3.5 4.6 2.2 Final Sales of Dom. Product 4.1 4.2 3.2 2.2 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 3.2 2.7 3.4 1.9 PCE price index 1.3 1.2 2.3 1.2 Core PCE price index 1.4 1.4 2.0 1.3 Mkt-based PCE price index 1.2 1.2 2.2 1.1 Core Mkt-based index 1.3 1.4 1.8 1.2 GDP price index 1.4 1.3 2.1 1.5 Implicit Deflator 1.4 1.3 2.1 1.5 Consumer Spending 2.2 1.8 2.5 2.4

Durable Goods 8.7 7.2 14.1 6.7

NonDurable Goods 2.2 1.1 2.2 1.9

Services 1.2 1.1 0.9 1.9 Business Investment 7.1 5.5 9.7 3.0 Structures 1.1 3.8 12.6 -0.5 Equipment 10.7 7.2 11.2 4.6 Intellectual property/software 6.4 4.2 5.5 3.4 Housing Investment 2.7 1.8 8.8 11.9 Exports 4.9 7.8 11.1 3.0 Imports -0.7 -1.7 11.3 1.1 Government Purchases 4.2 4.6 1.7 -2.0 Federal 9.9 10.0 -0.9 -5.7 State and Local 0.8 1.3 3.4 0.5 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:

Q3-P Q3-A Q2 2013 GDP 16,164.1 16,150.6 16,010.4 15,710.3 Final Sales of Dom.Product 16,064.8 16,069.2 15,905.9 15,636.7 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 16,497.1 16,479.6 16,369.1 16,057.9 Consumer Spending 10,972.1 10,960.9 10,912.6 10,699.7

Durable Goods 1,429.9 1,424.9 1,400.4 1,319.0

NonDurable Goods 2,367.5 2,361.3 2,354.6 2,322.6

Services 7,202.2 7,201.6 7,181.4 7,073.1 Business Investment 2,135.9 2,127.7 2,099.6 1,990.6 Structures 456.4 459.4 455.2 421.7 Equipment 1,027.0 1,018.7 1,001.1 947.2 Intellectual property/software 655.5 652.1 645.4 624.1 Housing Investment 498.9 497.9 495.6 488.4 Business Inventory Change 79.1 62.8 84.8 63.5 Farm 7.8 8.8 4.8 7.6 Nonfarm 71.1 53.1 80.7 55.2 Net Exports Goods/Svcs -431.0 -409.9 -460.4 -420.4 Exports 2,105.7 2,120.3 2,080.7 2,019.8 Imports 2,536.7 2,530.2 2,541.1 2,440.3 Govt. Purchases 2,910.4 2,913.0 2,880.6 2,894.5 Federal 1,141.5 1,141.6 1,114.9 1,145.3 State and Local 1,768.0 1,770.6 1,764.7 1,748.4 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd).

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for Prelim. Q3:

+3.3 pct for GDP

+2.5 pct for Final Sales

+1.3 pct for Implicit Deflator

+1.4 pct for Core PCE price index

+1.2 pct for PCE price index

NOTES:

Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now calculated separately. Software is now a part of the “Intellectual property products,” which also include research and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic originals, BEA said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
