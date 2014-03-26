TABLE-U.S. Feb durable goods orders rise 2.2 pct

March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec New Orders 2.2 -1.3 -5.3 Ex-Transportation 0.2 0.9 -1.8 Ex-Defense 1.8 -1.9 -4.3 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 2.2 -0.9 -5.6 Primary Metals 1.8 -1.7 -2.3 Gen. Machinery -1.5 -1.3 3.0 Computers/Electronics 0.4 3.2 -8.7 Computer/related -0.5 -8.5 3.2 Communications -2.7 -1.2 -5.7 Electrical/appliances -0.9 -3.8 5.6 Transp. Equip. 6.9 -6.2 -12.1 Motor vehicles/parts 3.6 -1.9 -6.6 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 13.6 -22.1 -22.3 Defense aircraft/ parts 21.1 17.2 -22.6 Capital goods -1.5 -3.7 -8.5 NonDefense cap goods -2.8 -5.3 -6.3 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft -1.3 0.8 -1.6 Defense cap goods 13.5 17.6 -30.7 PERCENT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec Total unfilled orders 0.3 unch 0.2 Total inventories 0.8 0.3 0.9 Total shipments 0.9 -0.6 -1.7 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 0.5 -1.4 0.6 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Feb Jan Dec New Orders 229.379 224.381 227.318 Ex-Transportation 157.942 157.573 156.106 Ex-Defense 219.398 215.542 219.746 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 166.343 162.766 164.240 Primary Metals 26.013 25.550 25.998 Gen. Machinery 35.823 36.375 36.841 Computers/Electronics 21.024 20.931 20.285 Computer/related 2.230 2.241 2.448 Communications 4.206 4.323 4.374 Electrical/appliances 10.233 10.330 10.743 Transp. Equip. 71.437 66.808 71.212 Motor vehicles/parts 45.641 44.040 44.895 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 15.024 13.230 16.987 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.562 3.767 3.213 Capital goods 83.106 84.345 87.613 NonDefense cap goods 75.144 77.330 81.647 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 67.410 68.313 67.749 Defense cap goods 7.962 7.015 5.966 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Feb Jan Dec Total unfilled orders 1062.596 1059.650 1059.524 Total inventories 392.341 389.114 388.025 Total shipments 233.969 231.973 233.355 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 66.893 66.546 67.505 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

FORECASTS:

U.S. Feb. durable goods orders +1.0 pct

U.S. Feb. durables ex-transportation +0.3 pct

U.S. Feb. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.7 pct

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.