TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/21/15 282,000 297,000 N/A N/A

03/14/15 291,000 304,750 2,416,000 1.8

03/07/15 290,000 302,500 2,422,000-R 1.8

02/28/15 325,000 306,000 2,428,000 1.8

02/21/15 313,000 294,500 2,423,000 1.8

02/14/15 282,000 283,000 2,404,000 1.8

02/07/15 304,000 289,750 2,422,000 1.8

01/31/15 279,000 293,000 2,367,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: March 7 from 2,417,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 290,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.403 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 247,256 MARCH 21 WEEK FROM 260,242 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,700,795 MARCH 14 WEEK FROM 2,729,748 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

