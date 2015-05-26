FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. April single-family home sales rise 6.8 pct
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. April single-family home sales rise 6.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Apr‘14 Total Units 6.8 517 484 481 538 543 410 By Region: Pct Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Northeast -5.6 17 18 20 27 30 Midwest 36.8 78 57 54 57 51 South 5.8 292 276 267 313 317 West -2.3 130 133 140 141 145

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 26.1 percent from 2014.

In 1,000s: Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Actual Units Sold 49 45 45 45 45 Sales Prices: Mean 341.5 343.3 343.3 353.2 345.5 Median 297.3 285.5 277.4 291.9 281.6 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Total Units -10.0 -11.4 3.3 5.6 5.3 3.6 Number of Months: Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.8 5.1 5.3 4.6 4.6 1,000 units: Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) End-Month Inventory 205 204 213 204 209

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April new home sales 0.510 mln units

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.