TABLE - U.S. May personal income rises 0.4 pct

June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
May Apr Mar Feb Personal Income 0.4 0.3 0.5 0.4 Wages/Salaries 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.3 Disposable Income 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.3 Personal Consumption 0.2 unch 0.8 0.4 Durables 0.7 -0.9 3.4 1.3 Nondurables 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.9 Services 0.1 0.1 0.7 0.1 Saving Rate, pct 4.8 4.5 4.2 4.5
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb Personal Consumption -0.1 -0.2 0.6 0.3 Durables 1.0 -0.9 3.5 1.6 Nondurables -0.3 -0.1 0.2 0.9 Services -0.2 -0.1 0.3 -0.1 Disposable Income 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb PCE Price Index 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1
0.2334 0.1987 0.1861 0.0630 Core PCE Price Index 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1
0.1662 0.1759 0.1771 0.0807 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb PCE Price Index 1.8 1.6 1.1 0.8 Core PCE Price Index 1.5 1.4 1.2 1.1 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.7 1.6 1.0 0.7 Mkt-based Core Index 1.4 1.3 1.1 1.0
Current Dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb Personal Income 14,587 14,529 14,479 14,401 Wages/Salaries 7,381 7,351 7,332 7,285 Disposable Income 12,877 12,822 12,771 12,704
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb Manufacturing 766 761 764 756 Service Industries 4,937 4,917 4,898 4,861 Government 1,209 1,207 1,206 1,205 Proprietors’ Income 1,374 1,371 1,363 1,358 Farm 104 102 100 100 Nonfarm 1,270 1,269 1,263 1,258 Personal Consumption 11,831 11,813 11,810 11,715 Durables 1,304 1,295 1,306 1,263 Nondurables 2,679 2,674 2,665 2,663 Services 7,848 7,844 7,840 7,789
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb Personal Consumption 10,888 10,897 10,916 10,848 Durables 1,402 1,388 1,400 1,353 Nondurables 2,365 2,372 2,373 2,369 Services 7,144 7,157 7,165 7,141 Disposable Income 11,851 11,828 11,804 11,764
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. May personal income +0.4 pct
U.S. May personal spending +0.4 pct
U.S. May core pce price index +0.2 pct