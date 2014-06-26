FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/21/14 312,000 314,250 N/A N/A

06/14/14 314,000-R 312,250-R 2,571,000 2.0

06/07/14 318,000 315,500 2,559,000-R 1.9

05/31/14 313,000 310,500 2,615,000 2.0

05/24/14 304,000 312,500 2,603,000 2.0

05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000 2.0

05/10/14 298,000 323,500 2,648,000 2.0

05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000 2.0

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: June 14 from 312,000

Four-Week Average: June 14 from 311,750

Continued Claims: June 7 from 2,561,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.570 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 304,169 JUNE 21 WEEK FROM 301,337 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,417,196 JUNE 14 WEEK FROM 2,387,182 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

