TABLE-U.S. July durable goods orders rise record 22.6 pct

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: July June May New Orders 22.6 2.7 -0.9 Ex-Transportation -0.8 3.0 -0.1 Ex-Defense 24.9 2.7 0.2 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 28.8 4.0 -1.6 Primary Metals -0.3 1.9 2.6 Gen. Machinery -1.6 4.9 -1.0 Computers/Electronics -1.2 4.0 -1.3 Computer/related -6.9 -1.2 13.4 Communications 9.9 5.7 -16.6 Electrical/appliances -3.7 5.9 -3.7 Transp. Equip. 74.2 2.1 -2.6 Motor vehicles/parts 10.2 -1.3 1.7 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 318.0 11.1 -2.9 Defense aircraft/ parts -28.8 9.2 17.3 Capital goods 52.7 5.0 -5.2 NonDefense cap goods 60.8 5.1 -2.3 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft -0.5 5.4 -1.4 Defense cap goods -15.3 4.1 -24.0 PERCENT CHANGES: July June May Total unfilled orders 5.4 1.0 0.7 Total inventories 0.5 0.5 1.0 Total shipments 3.3 1.2 unch NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 1.5 0.9 0.1 BILLIONS OF DLRS: July June May New Orders 300.123 244.836 238.337 Ex-Transportation 167.162 168.518 163.589 Ex-Defense 289.335 231.742 225.582 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 233.232 181.118 174.172 Primary Metals 27.895 27.988 27.455 Gen. Machinery 37.690 38.285 36.509 Computers/Electronics 22.456 22.732 21.849 Computer/related 2.463 2.646 2.677 Communications 4.137 3.763 3.560 Electrical/appliances 10.527 10.933 10.320 Transp. Equip. 132.961 76.318 74.748 Motor vehicles/parts 50.980 46.251 46.839 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 70.281 16.815 15.141 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.211 5.918 5.418 Capital goods 144.879 94.904 90.391 NonDefense cap goods 136.298 84.776 80.658 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 72.639 72.986 69.237 Defense cap goods 8.581 10.128 9.733 BILLIONS OF DLRS: July June May Total unfilled orders 1158.521 1099.312 1088.072 Total inventories 401.903 399.846 397.981 Total shipments 248.886 240.870 238.102 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 69.932 68.911 68.280

U.S. July durable goods orders +7.5 pct

U.S. July durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct

U.S. July durables ex-defense +1.8 pct

U.S. July nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.5 pct

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.