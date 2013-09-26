TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/21/13 305,000 308,000 N/A N/A
09/14/13 310,000-R 315,000-R 2,823,000 2.2
09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000-R 2.1
08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000 2.2
08/24/13 333,000 331,750 2,944,000 2.3
08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000 2.3
08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000 2.3
08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000 2.3
Initial Claims: Sept. 14 from 309,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 14 from 314,750
Continued Claims: Sept. 7 from 2,787,000
The department said eight states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 14, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California 22,611
Florida 3,946
Georgia 2,690
Nevada 2,504
The department said no states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 14, the latest period for which data are available.
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 325,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.840 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 253,668 SEPT 21 WEEK FROM 272,918 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,464,570 SEPT 14 WEEK FROM 2,506,332 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available