TABLE-U.S. Q2 corporate profits revised to +3.5 pct

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q2‘13 (Prev) Q1 2012 From current production 3.3 3.9 -1.3 7.0 Corporate income taxes 2.4 2.6 -5.8 16.2 After Tax Profits 3.5 4.2 -0.1 4.7

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for revised Q2:

U.S. Corporate Profits after tax +4.2 pct

NOTES:

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.