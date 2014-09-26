TABLE - U.S. Q2 GDP revised to +4.6 pct

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis’ seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:

Q2-F Q2-P Q1 2013 GDP 4.6 4.2 -2.1 2.2 Final Sales of Dom. Product 3.2 2.8 -1.0 2.2 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 3.4 3.1 0.7 1.9 PCE price index 2.3 2.3 1.4 1.2 Core PCE price index 2.0 2.0 1.2 1.3 Mkt-based PCE price index 2.2 2.3 1.2 1.1 Core Mkt-based index 1.8 1.8 1.0 1.2 GDP price index 2.1 2.1 1.3 1.5 Implicit Deflator 2.1 2.2 1.3 1.5 Consumer Spending 2.5 2.5 1.2 2.4

Durable Goods 14.1 14.3 3.2 6.7

NonDurable Goods 2.2 1.9 0.0 1.9

Services 0.9 0.8 1.3 1.9 Business Investment 9.7 8.4 1.6 3.0 Structures 12.6 9.4 2.9 -0.5 Equipment 11.2 10.7 -1.0 4.6 Intellectual property/software 5.5 4.4 4.6 3.4 Housing Investment 8.8 7.2 -5.3 11.9 Exports 11.1 10.1 -9.2 3.0 Imports 11.3 11.0 2.2 1.1 Government Purchases 1.7 1.4 -0.8 -2.0 Federal -0.9 -0.9 -0.1 -5.7 State and Local 3.4 2.9 -1.3 0.5 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:

Q2-F Q2-P Q1 2013 GDP 16,010.4 15,994.3 15,831.7 15,710.3 Final Sales of Dom.Product 15,905.9 15,890.6 15,782.6 15,636.7 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 16,369.1 16,357.0 16,231.7 16,057.9 Consumer Spending 10,912.6 10,910.4 10,844.3 10,699.7

Durable Goods 1,400.4 1,401.0 1,355.0 1,319.0

NonDurable Goods 2,354.6 2,352.9 2,341.9 2,322.6

Services 7,181.4 7,180.4 7,165.4 7,073.1 Business Investment 2,099.6 2,093.3 2,051.5 1,990.6 Structures 455.2 452.0 441.9 421.7 Equipment 1,001.1 999.8 974.8 947.2 Intellectual property/software 645.4 643.8 636.8 624.1 Housing Investment 495.6 493.8 485.3 488.4 Business Inventory Change 84.8 83.9 35.2 63.5 Farm 4.8 4.1 2.2 7.6 Nonfarm 80.7 80.8 33.3 55.2 Net Exports of Goods -460.4 -463.5 -447.2 -420.4 Exports 2,080.7 2,076.2 2,026.9 2,019.8 Imports 2,541.1 2,539.7 2,474.1 2,440.3 Govt. Purchases 2,880.6 2,878.7 2,868.5 2,894.5 Federal 1,114.9 1,114.9 1,117.4 1,145.3 State and Local 1,764.7 1,762.8 1,750.2 1,748.4 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd).

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for Final Q2:

+4.6 pct for GDP

+3.1 pct for Final Sales

+2.1 pct for Implicit Deflator

+2.0 pct for Core PCE price index

+2.3 pct for PCE price index

NOTES:

Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now calculated separately. Software is now a part of the “Intellectual property products,” which also include research and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic originals, BEA said.