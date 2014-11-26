FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
November 26, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

11/22/14 313,000 294,000 N/A N/A

11/15/14 292,000-R 287,750-R 2,316,000 1.7

11/08/14 293,000 285,750 2,333,000-R 1.8

11/01/14 278,000 279,000 2,403,000 1.8

10/25/14 288,000 281,250 2,356,000 1.8

10/18/14 284,000 281,250 2,387,000 1.8

10/11/14 266,000 284,000 2,355,000 1.8

10/04/14 287,000 287,750 2,389,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Nov. 15 from 291,000

Four-Week Average: Nov. 15 from 287,500

Continued Claims: Nov. 8 from 2,330,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 288,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.350 mln

NOTES:

The weekly report was released one day in advance due to the federal Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 27.

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 355,887 NOV 22 WEEK FROM 286,115 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,186,591 NOV 15 WEEK FROM 2,067,337 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
