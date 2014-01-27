FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Dec single-family home sales fall 7.0 pct
#Market News
January 27, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec single-family home sales fall 7.0 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Dec‘12 Total Units -7.0 414 445 464 463 474 396 By Region: Pct Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Northeast -36.4 21 33 38 33 33 Midwest 17.6 60 51 47 70 64 South -7.3 230 248 261 273 287 West -8.8 103 113 118 87 90

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 4.5 percent from December 2012.

In 1,000s: Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Actual Units Sold 28 32 33 37 38 Sales Prices: Mean 311.4 334.6 340.3 327.4 326.8 Median 270.2 268.5 270.9 260.3 259.2 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Total Units -3.9 -2.1 14.9 17.6 3.9 3.9 Number of Months: Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Supply of Homes 5.0 4.7 4.3 4.6 4.5 1,000 units: Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) End-Month Inventory 171 176 167 179 179

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. new home sales 457,000 units

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
