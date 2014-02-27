TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
02/22/14 348,000 338,250 N/A N/A
02/15/14 334,000-R 338,250-R 2,964,000 2.3
02/08/14 340,000-R 337,000-R 2,956,000-R 2.3
02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,933,000-R 2.2
01/25/14 348,000 333,000 2,966,000 2.3
01/18/14 329,000 332,250 2,948,000 2.3
01/11/14 325,000 335,250 3,007,000 2.3
01/04/14 330,000 349,000 3,022,000 2.3
Initial Claims: Feb. 15 from 336,000; Feb. 8 from 339,000
Four-Week Average: Feb. 15 from 338,500; Feb. 8 from 336,750
Continued Claims: Feb. 8 from 2,981,000; Feb. 1 from 2,944,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.985 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 310,816 FEB 22 WEEK FROM 321,414 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,384,598 FEB 15 WEEK FROM 3,411,234 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available