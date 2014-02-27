TABLE-U.S. Jan durable goods orders fall 1.0 pct

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov New Orders -1.0 -5.3 2.7 Ex-Transportation 1.1 -1.9 0.2 Ex-Defense -1.8 -4.4 2.9 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -0.4 -5.7 2.4 Primary Metals -2.3 -2.5 -0.7 Gen. Machinery -0.4 2.5 3.2 Computers/Electronics 4.7 -8.5 0.8 Computer/related -6.7 3.5 5.9 Communications 0.8 -5.9 9.7 Electrical/appliances -2.1 5.8 -3.9 Transp. Equip. -5.6 -12.0 8.1 Motor vehicles/parts -2.2 -6.6 2.2 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -20.2 -22.3 21.1 Defense aircraft/ parts 19.4 -21.8 14.0 Capital goods -1.8 -8.6 7.4 NonDefense cap goods -3.9 -6.5 8.2 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 1.7 -1.8 3.0 Defense cap goods 26.3 -29.5 -0.2 PERCENT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov Total unfilled orders 0.1 0.2 0.9 Total inventories 0.3 0.9 0.3 Total shipments -0.4 -1.8 1.4 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.8 0.3 2.4 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Jan Dec Nov New Orders 224.975 227.172 239.981 Ex-Transportation 157.685 155.917 158.990 Ex-Defense 215.530 219.497 229.565 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 163.547 164.132 174.061 Primary Metals 25.330 25.927 26.604 Gen. Machinery 36.536 36.673 35.777 Computers/Electronics 21.270 20.315 22.206 Computer/related 2.291 2.456 2.372 Communications 4.401 4.368 4.640 Electrical/appliances 10.536 10.760 10.171 Transp. Equip. 67.290 71.255 80.991 Motor vehicles/parts 43.856 44.851 48.046 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 13.555 16.987 21.869 Defense aircraft/ parts 3.874 3.245 4.149 Capital goods 85.978 87.548 95.765 NonDefense cap goods 78.312 81.479 87.158 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 68.758 67.581 68.821 Defense cap goods 7.666 6.069 8.607 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Jan Dec Nov Total unfilled orders 1060.117 1059.531 1057.827 Total inventories 389.122 388.090 384.656 Total shipments 232.323 233.177 237.475 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 66.856 67.368 67.135 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Dec Nov Oct

Durable goods -4.2 2.7 -0.7

Factory orders -1.5 1.5 -0.5

FORECASTS:

U.S. Jan. durable goods orders -1.5 pct

U.S. Jan. durables ex-transportation -0.3 pct

U.S. Jan. durables ex-defense -1.2 pct

U.S. Jan. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders -0.5 pct

NOTES:

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.