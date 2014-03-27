FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
March 27, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/22/14 311,000 317,750 N/A N/A

03/15/14 321,000-R 327,250-R 2,823,000 2.2

03/08/14 315,000 330,500 2,876,000-R 2.2

03/01/14 324,000 336,750 2,848,000 2.2

02/22/14 349,000 338,500 2,903,000 2.2

02/15/14 334,000 338,250 2,949,000 2.3

02/08/14 340,000 337,000 2,956,000 2.3

02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,933,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: March 15 from 320,000

Four-Week Average: March 15 from 327,000

Continued Claims: March 8 from 2,889,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 325,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.875 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 273,411 MARCH 22 WEEK FROM 285,970 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,144,812 MARCH 15 WEEK FROM 3,233,107 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
