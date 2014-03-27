FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Q4 corporate profits rise 2.0 pct
March 27, 2014
March 27, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Q4 corporate profits rise 2.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q4‘13 Q3‘13 (Prev) 2013 From current production 2.2 1.9 1.9 4.6 Corporate income taxes 3.2 -0.1 -0.1 -3.7 After Tax Profits 2.0 2.4 2.4 6.9

NOTES:

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities. ((Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8318, fax +1 202 898-8383,washington.economic.newsroom@reuters.com)

