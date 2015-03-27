FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. Q4 GDP unrevised at +2.2 pct
Politics
Reuters Backstory
World
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 27, 2015

TABLE - U.S. Q4 GDP unrevised at +2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis’ seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:

Q4-F Q4-P Q3 2014 GDP 2.2 2.2 5.0 2.4 Final Sales of Dom. Product 2.3 2.1 5.0 2.3 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 3.3 3.2 4.1 2.5 PCE price index -0.4 -0.4 1.2 1.3 Core PCE price index 1.1 1.1 1.4 1.4 Mkt-based PCE price index -0.9 -1.0 1.2 1.2 Core Mkt-based index 0.7 0.6 1.4 1.2 GDP price index 0.1 0.1 1.4 1.5 Implicit Deflator 0.2 0.1 1.4 1.5 Consumer Spending 4.4 4.2 3.2 2.5

Durable Goods 6.2 6.0 9.2 6.9

NonDurable Goods 4.1 3.8 2.5 1.8

Services 4.3 4.1 2.5 2.1 Business Investment 4.7 4.8 8.9 6.3 Structures 5.9 5.0 4.8 8.2 Equipment 0.6 0.9 11.0 6.4 Intellectual property/software 10.3 10.9 8.8 4.8 Housing Investment 3.8 3.4 3.2 1.6 Exports 4.5 3.2 4.5 3.2 Imports 10.4 10.1 -0.9 4.0 Government Purchases -1.9 -1.8 4.4 -0.2 Federal -7.3 -7.5 9.9 -1.9 State and Local 1.6 2.0 1.1 1.0 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:

Q4-F Q4-P Q3 2014 GDP 16,294.7 16,293.7 16,205.6 16,085.6 Final Sales of Dom.Product 16,196.2 16,186.1 16,102.8 15,996.9 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 16,670.3 16,665.3 16,535.4 16,451.6 Consumer Spending 11,119.6 11,113.6 10,999.5 10,969.0

Durable Goods 1,453.3 1,452.6 1,431.5 1,410.0

NonDurable Goods 2,393.4 2,391.6 2,369.4 2,364.8

Services 7,301.7 7,298.1 7,225.9 7,218.6 Business Investment 2,169.8 2,170.2 2,144.8 2,116.4 Structures 467.2 466.2 460.6 456.2 Equipment 1,029.2 1,029.8 1,027.6 1,008.2 Intellectual property/software 675.5 676.5 659.2 654.2 Housing Investment 504.3 503.7 499.6 496.2 Business Inventory Change 80.0 88.4 82.2 70.6 Farm 6.8 6.3 8.3 5.5 Nonfarm 73.3 82.5 73.7 65.2 Net Exports of Goods -471.4 -476.4 -431.4 -452.6 Exports 2,127.1 2,120.6 2,104.0 2,084.7 Imports 2,598.5 2,597.0 2,535.3 2,537.3 Govt. Purchases 2,897.9 2,899.0 2,911.9 2,889.7 Federal 1,120.1 1,119.5 1,141.6 1,123.5 State and Local 1,776.6 1,778.3 1,769.5 1,765.2 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd).

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for Final Q4:

+2.4 pct for GDP

+2.2 pct for Final Sales

+0.1 pct for Implicit Deflator

+1.1 pct for Core PCE price index

-0.4 pct for PCE price index

NOTES:

Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now calculated separately. Software is now a part of the “Intellectual property products,” which also include research and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic originals, BEA said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
