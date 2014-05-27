TABLE-U.S. April durable goods orders rise 0.8 pct

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: April March Feb New Orders 0.8 3.6 2.6 Ex-Transportation 0.1 2.9 0.8 Ex-Defense -0.8 2.9 2.3 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 1.2 4.6 2.7 Primary Metals -0.4 2.5 0.9 Gen. Machinery -2.9 4.4 0.1 Computers/Electronics -1.1 7.3 -0.2 Computer/related 7.0 4.9 -2.9 Communications -5.5 9.6 -2.5 Electrical/appliances 1.1 3.4 -1.2 Transp. Equip. 2.3 5.0 6.9 Motor vehicles/parts -1.0 0.3 4.9 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -4.1 11.3 11.4 Defense aircraft/ parts 13.1 -9.6 18.5 Capital goods 3.0 10.5 -0.6 NonDefense cap goods -1.0 9.7 -1.8 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft -1.2 4.7 0.1 Defense cap goods 39.3 18.8 12.5 PERCENT CHANGES: April March Feb Total unfilled orders 1.0 0.8 0.3 Total inventories 0.1 0.2 0.8 Total shipments -0.2 1.3 1.1 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.4 2.1 0.8 BILLIONS OF DLRS: April March Feb New Orders 239.947 238.039 229.864 Ex-Transportation 163.005 162.808 158.236 Ex-Defense 224.626 226.477 220.107 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 176.697 174.653 167.000 Primary Metals 26.428 26.528 25.873 Gen. Machinery 36.674 37.785 36.207 Computers/Electronics 22.293 22.541 21.013 Computer/related 2.408 2.251 2.146 Communications 4.386 4.642 4.236 Electrical/appliances 10.705 10.588 10.243 Transp. Equip. 76.942 75.231 71.628 Motor vehicles/parts 45.865 46.344 46.183 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 16.006 16.694 14.994 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.542 4.016 4.442 Capital goods 95.082 92.279 83.495 NonDefense cap goods 82.188 83.021 75.704 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 70.137 70.979 67.820 Defense cap goods 12.894 9.258 7.791 BILLIONS OF DLRS: April March Feb Total unfilled orders 1080.965 1070.529 1062.544 Total inventories 393.335 393.006 392.174 Total shipments 237.222 237.785 234.785 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 68.138 68.398 66.976 N/A - not available

FORECASTS:

U.S. April durable goods orders -0.5 pct

U.S. April durables ex-transportation unchanged

U.S. April nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.2 pct

NOTES:

On May 15 the Commerce Department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders and durable goods through March 2014, resulting in changes to previously published data.

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.