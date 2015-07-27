TABLE-U.S. June durable goods orders rise 3.4 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: June May April New Orders 3.4 -2.1 -1.7 Ex-Transportation 0.8 -0.1 -0.6 Ex-Defense 3.8 -2.4 -1.0 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 4.5 -2.7 -2.1 Primary Metals -1.4 0.1 0.6 Gen. Machinery 1.4 0.5 0.2 Computers/Electronics 0.2 0.8 -3.3 Computer/related 9.1 -8.5 -3.8 Communications -0.8 2.0 -8.5 Electrical/appliances 2.8 -3.7 -2.8 Transp. Equip. 8.9 -6.1 -4.0 Motor vehicles/parts 0.2 -0.3 0.5 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 66.1 -31.6 -10.7 Defense aircraft/ parts 16.9 -6.0 -14.1 Capital goods 8.1 -5.2 -3.4 NonDefense cap goods 9.4 -6.8 -2.2 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 0.9 -0.4 -0.7 Defense cap goods -2.5 11.0 -13.5 PERCENT CHANGES: June May April Total unfilled orders 0.1 -0.5 -0.2 Total inventories 0.4 -0.2 0.2 Total shipments 0.1 -0.3 -0.3 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.1 -0.3 0.2 BILLIONS OF DLRS: June May April New Orders 235.337 227.677 232.569 Ex-Transportation 156.973 155.733 155.946 Ex-Defense 224.787 216.662 222.017 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 172.396 164.990 169.616 Primary Metals 21.240 21.541 21.514 Gen. Machinery 32.395 31.951 31.780 Computers/Electronics 24.921 24.871 24.685 Computer/related 2.203 2.020 2.207 Communications 3.822 3.851 3.775 Electrical/appliances 10.280 9.996 10.382 Transp. Equip. 78.364 71.944 76.623 Motor vehicles/parts 50.872 50.748 50.915 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 17.211 10.360 15.147 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.719 4.038 4.296 Capital goods 89.551 82.862 87.369 NonDefense cap goods 80.773 73.857 79.256 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 68.376 67.760 68.051 Defense cap goods 8.778 9.005 8.113 BILLIONS OF DLRS: June May April Total unfilled orders 1195.817 1194.839 1200.999 Total inventories 402.265 400.641 401.392 Total shipments 239.398 239.049 239.866 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 68.896 68.991 69.177

FORECASTS:

U.S. June durable goods orders +3.0 pct

U.S. June durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct

U.S. June nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.4 pct

NOTES:

Semiconductor shipments are no longer listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.