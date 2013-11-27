TABLE-U.S. Oct durable goods orders fall 2.0 pct

Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug New Orders -2.0 4.1 0.5 Ex-Transportation -0.1 0.2 -0.1 Ex-Defense -1.3 3.4 0.9 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -3.1 5.5 0.3 Primary Metals 0.5 2.9 0.1 Gen. Machinery -0.3 -2.0 0.7 Computers/Electronics 0.3 4.9 -4.6 Computer/related -7.6 8.7 10.7 Communications -1.2 5.0 -4.3 Electrical/appliances 2.8 -0.4 -0.4 Transp. Equip. -5.9 13.0 1.8 Motor vehicles/parts 1.7 -0.2 2.1 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -15.9 59.2 5.4 Defense aircraft/ parts -20.0 12.2 -12.0 Capital goods -5.3 8.2 -0.4 NonDefense cap goods -3.9 6.8 -0.1 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft -1.2 -1.4 1.0 Defense cap goods -16.3 20.0 -3.3 PERCENT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug Total unfilled orders 0.3 0.9 0.1 Total inventories 0.3 0.8 0.1 Total shipments 0.2 0.5 1.0 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.2 -0.2 1.4 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Oct Sept Aug New Orders 230.252 234.893 225.686 Ex-Transportation 157.237 157.322 157.025 Ex-Defense 219.438 222.253 214.893 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 166.814 172.172 163.256 Primary Metals 26.385 26.254 25.525 Gen. Machinery 34.122 34.236 34.940 Computers/Electronics 21.556 21.483 20.470 Computer/related 2.264 2.450 2.253 Communications 4.162 4.213 4.014 Electrical/appliances 10.382 10.097 10.135 Transp. Equip. 73.015 77.571 68.661 Motor vehicles/parts 46.602 45.823 45.911 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 16.047 19.072 11.980 Defense aircraft/ parts 3.998 4.998 4.456 Capital goods 86.596 91.447 84.536 NonDefense cap goods 77.886 81.043 75.867 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 66.239 67.034 67.959 Defense cap goods 8.710 10.404 8.669 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Oct Sept Aug Total unfilled orders 1045.409 1041.941 1032.915 Total inventories 383.331 382.088 379.164 Total shipments 233.245 232.706 231.596 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 65.608 65.707 65.818

U.S. Oct. durable goods orders -1.9 pct

U.S. Oct. durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct

U.S. Oct. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.6 pct

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.

