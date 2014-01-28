TABLE-U.S. Dec durable goods orders fall 4.3 pct

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct New Orders -4.3 2.6 -0.7 Ex-Transportation -1.6 0.1 0.7 Ex-Defense -3.7 2.7 0.2 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -4.5 2.2 -1.4 Primary Metals -2.1 -0.6 1.6 Gen. Machinery 0.8 3.0 0.9 Computers/Electronics -7.8 0.1 2.4 Computer/related -7.7 3.2 -8.4 Communications -6.1 9.7 0.4 Electrical/appliances 2.8 -3.8 4.8 Transp. Equip. -9.5 7.9 -3.5 Motor vehicles/parts -5.8 2.3 2.3 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -17.5 21.1 -5.3 Defense aircraft/ parts -12.9 15.7 -28.4 Capital goods -6.5 7.1 -2.6 NonDefense cap goods -5.0 7.8 -0.8 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft -1.3 2.6 -0.6 Defense cap goods -21.5 0.5 -16.5 PERCENT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct Total unfilled orders 0.4 0.9 0.6 Total inventories 0.8 0.3 0.3 Total shipments -1.9 1.3 0.6 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.2 2.3 -0.2 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct New Orders 229.319 239.633 233.565 Ex-Transportation 156.191 158.807 158.663 Ex-Defense 220.668 229.160 223.059 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 165.959 173.775 169.962 Primary Metals 26.063 26.619 26.787 Gen. Machinery 36.018 35.719 34.662 Computers/Electronics 20.313 22.039 22.023 Computer/related 2.133 2.311 2.240 Communications 4.357 4.639 4.228 Electrical/appliances 10.467 10.183 10.589 Transp. Equip. 73.128 80.826 74.902 Motor vehicles/parts 45.268 48.057 46.989 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 18.039 21.868 18.061 Defense aircraft/ parts 3.667 4.210 3.638 Capital goods 89.315 95.498 89.148 NonDefense cap goods 82.517 86.834 80.524 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 67.586 68.497 66.790 Defense cap goods 6.798 8.664 8.624 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct Total unfilled orders 1061.530 1057.607 1048.037 Total inventories 387.758 384.721 383.463 Total shipments 232.801 237.347 234.238 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 66.929 67.067 65.590 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Nov Oct Sept

Durable goods 3.4 -0.7 4.2

Factory orders 1.8 -0.5 1.8

FORECASTS:

U.S. Dec. durable goods orders +1.8 pct

U.S. Dec. durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct

U.S. Dec. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.5 pct

NOTES:

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.

N/A - not available