TABLE-U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
02/23/13 344,000 355,000 N/A N/A
02/16/13 366,000-r 361,750-r 3,074,000 2.4
02/09/13 342,000 352,750 3,165,000-r 2.5-r
02/02/13 368,000 351,000 3,137,000 2.4
01/26/13 371,000 352,750 3,244,000 2.5
01/19/13 330,000 351,750 3,216,000 2.5
01/12/13 335,000 360,000 3,175,000 2.5
01/05/13 375,000 366,750 3,229,000 2.5
Initial Claims: Feb. 16 from 362,000
Four-Week Average: Feb. 16 from 360,750
Continued Claims: Feb. 9 from 3,148,000
Insured Unemployment Rate: Feb. 9 from 2.4 percent
The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 16, the latest period for which data are available:
California 26,683
Connecticut 1,747
The department said 16 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 16, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Illinois 3,285
Kansas 3,114
Pennsylvania 2,865
Florida 2,442
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 360,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.160 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL TO 307,589 FEB 23 WEEK FROM 350,797 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FALL TO 3,516,563 FEB 16 WEEK FROM 3,668,711 PRIOR WEEK