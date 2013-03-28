TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/23/13 357,000 343,000 N/A N/A

03/16/13 341,000-R 340,750-R 3,050,000 2.4

03/09/13 334,000 347,000-R 3,077,000-R 2.4

03/02/13 340,000-R 350,500-R 3,058,000-R 2.4

02/23/13 348,000-R 355,750 3,105,000-R 2.4

02/16/13 366,000 362,250-R 3,102,000-R 2.4

02/09/13 348,000-R 356,500-R 3,163,000-R 2.5

02/02/13 361,000-R 357,000-R 3,140,000-R 2.4

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: March 16 from 336,000; March 2 from 342,000; Feb. 23 from 347,000

Four-Week Average: March 16 from 339,750; March 9 from 347,250; March 2 from 349,250

Continued Claims: March 9 from 3,053,000; March 2 from 3,048,000; Feb. 23 from 3,113,000; Feb. 16 from 3,091,000

Note: This week’s data reflects the annual revisions to seasonal adjustment factors.

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 16, the latest period for which data are available.

California 3,007

Virginia 1,165

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said seven states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 16, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Pennsylvania 2,497

New York 2,116

Georgia 2,023

North Carolina 1,340

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 340,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.043 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 315,657 MARCH 23 WEEK FROM 300,951 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,379,090 MARCH 16 WEEK FROM 3,461,493 PRIOR WEEK