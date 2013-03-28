TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
03/23/13 357,000 343,000 N/A N/A
03/16/13 341,000-R 340,750-R 3,050,000 2.4
03/09/13 334,000 347,000-R 3,077,000-R 2.4
03/02/13 340,000-R 350,500-R 3,058,000-R 2.4
02/23/13 348,000-R 355,750 3,105,000-R 2.4
02/16/13 366,000 362,250-R 3,102,000-R 2.4
02/09/13 348,000-R 356,500-R 3,163,000-R 2.5
02/02/13 361,000-R 357,000-R 3,140,000-R 2.4
Initial Claims: March 16 from 336,000; March 2 from 342,000; Feb. 23 from 347,000
Four-Week Average: March 16 from 339,750; March 9 from 347,250; March 2 from 349,250
Continued Claims: March 9 from 3,053,000; March 2 from 3,048,000; Feb. 23 from 3,113,000; Feb. 16 from 3,091,000
Note: This week’s data reflects the annual revisions to seasonal adjustment factors.
The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 16, the latest period for which data are available.
California 3,007
Virginia 1,165
The department said seven states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 16, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Pennsylvania 2,497
New York 2,116
Georgia 2,023
North Carolina 1,340
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 340,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.043 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 315,657 MARCH 23 WEEK FROM 300,951 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,379,090 MARCH 16 WEEK FROM 3,461,493 PRIOR WEEK