FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
REFILE-TABLE-U.S. Q2 employment costs rise 0.5 pct
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Amazon's big profit miss spooks investors, but analysts stay bullish
Business
Amazon's big profit miss spooks investors, but analysts stay bullish
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
Cyber Risk
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 1:54 PM / in an hour

REFILE-TABLE-U.S. Q2 employment costs rise 0.5 pct

2 Min Read

 (Refile to fix alignment)
    July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S.
workers in percent changes. 
  
                      Seasonally Adj.           Unadjusted 
                      3 months ended:       12 months ended: 
                    June17  Mar17   Prev  June17  Mar17   Prev  June16 
Total Compensation     0.5    0.8    0.8     2.4    2.4    2.4     2.3 
 Wages and Salaries    0.5    0.8    0.8     2.3    2.5    2.5     2.5 
 Benefit Costs         0.6    0.7    0.7     2.5    2.2    2.2     2.0 
 State/Local Govt      0.5    0.6    0.6     2.6    2.6    2.6     2.3 
 Goods-Producing       0.5    0.6    0.6     2.1    2.2    2.2     2.3 
 Service-Producing     0.5    0.8    0.8     2.4    2.5    2.5     2.3 
 Private Industry      0.5    0.8    0.8     2.4    2.3    2.3     2.4
  
Employment Cost Index    June17    Mar17     Prev                             
(2005=100)                129.7    129.0    129.0
                              
                   Unadjusted 12 months ended:  
Private Industry Workers        June17    June16                         
 Wages and Salaries               2.4       2.6
                          
    FORECAST: 
    Reuters survey of economists forecast: 
    Q2 employment cost index +0.6 pct

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.