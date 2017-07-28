REFILE-TABLE-U.S. Q2 employment costs rise 0.5 pct

(Refile to fix alignment) July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes. Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted 3 months ended: 12 months ended: June17 Mar17 Prev June17 Mar17 Prev June16 Total Compensation 0.5 0.8 0.8 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.3 Wages and Salaries 0.5 0.8 0.8 2.3 2.5 2.5 2.5 Benefit Costs 0.6 0.7 0.7 2.5 2.2 2.2 2.0 State/Local Govt 0.5 0.6 0.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.3 Goods-Producing 0.5 0.6 0.6 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.3 Service-Producing 0.5 0.8 0.8 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.3 Private Industry 0.5 0.8 0.8 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.4 Employment Cost Index June17 Mar17 Prev (2005=100) 129.7 129.0 129.0 Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers June17 June16 Wages and Salaries 2.4 2.6 FORECAST: Reuters survey of economists forecast: Q2 employment cost index +0.6 pct