TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

08/23/14 298,000 299,750 N/A N/A

08/16/14 299,000-R 301,000-R 2,527,000 1.9

08/09/14 312,000 296,000 2,502,000-R 1.9

08/02/14 290,000 293,750 2,549,000 1.9

07/26/14 303,000 297,500 2,519,000 1.9

07/19/14 279,000 300,750 2,542,000 1.9

07/12/14 303,000 309,250 2,508,000 1.9

07/05/14 305,000 312,000 2,508,000 1.9

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Aug. 16 from 298,000

Four-Week Average: Aug. 16 from 300,750

Continued Claims: Aug. 9 from 2,500,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 300,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.513 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 248,622 AUG 23 WEEK FROM 249,463 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,400,252 AUG 16 WEEK FROM 2,412,394 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

