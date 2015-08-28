FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. July personal income rises 0.4 pct
#Market News
August 28, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. July personal income rises 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Jul Jun May Apr Personal Income 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 Wages/Salaries 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.2 Disposable Income 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.4 Personal Consumption 0.3 0.3 0.8 0.3 Durables 1.1 -1.1 1.3 0.4 Nondurables 0.2 0.5 2.1 -0.5 Services 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.5 Saving Rate, pct 4.9 4.7 4.6 5.0

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Jul Jun May Apr Personal Consumption 0.2 unch 0.5 0.2 Durables 1.3 -0.9 1.5 0.2 Nondurables 0.1 0.1 1.0 -0.2 Services 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.3 Disposable Income 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Jul Jun May Apr PCE Price Index 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.1

0.0839 0.2303 0.3090 0.0550 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

0.0722 0.1474 0.1246 0.1459 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

Jul Jun May Apr PCE Price Index 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.3 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch unch unch -0.2 Mkt-based Core Index 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.1

Current Dollars, in billions

Jul Jun May Apr Personal Income 15,350 15,283 15,223 15,158 Wages/Salaries 7,786 7,751 7,736 7,703 Disposable Income 13,408 13,346 13,294 13,242

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Jul Jun May Apr Manufacturing 793 789 790 789 Service Industries 5,225 5,201 5,187 5,159 Government 1,271 1,268 1,265 1,262 Proprietors’ Income 1,396 1,384 1,377 1,369 Farm 61 61 58 55 Nonfarm 1,335 1,324 1,319 1,314 Personal Consumption 12,305 12,268 12,236 12,138 Durables 1,338 1,323 1,338 1,321 Nondurables 2,684 2,678 2,664 2,610 Services 8,283 8,267 8,235 8,207

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

Jul Jun May Apr Personal Consumption 11,212 11,187 11,184 11,128 Durables 1,477 1,457 1,470 1,449 Nondurables 2,435 2,432 2,429 2,405 Services 7,331 7,326 7,314 7,301 Disposable Income 12,217 12,171 12,151 12,141

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. July personal income +0.4 pct

U.S. July personal spending +0.4 pct

U.S. July core pce price index +0.1 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
