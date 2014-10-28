TABLE-U.S. Sept durable goods orders fall 1.3 pct

Oct 28(Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Sept Aug July New Orders -1.3 -18.3 22.5 Ex-Transportation -0.2 0.7 -0.6 Ex-Defense -1.5 -19.1 24.9 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -1.9 -22.4 28.7 Primary Metals 2.2 0.1 -0.4 Gen. Machinery -2.8 1.1 -1.4 Computers/Electronics -2.5 1.7 -0.8 Computer/related -5.3 -11.7 -7.7 Communications -16.6 1.3 11.1 Electrical/appliances 1.8 2.8 -3.0 Transp. Equip. -3.7 -42.4 73.3 Motor vehicles/parts -0.1 -6.6 10.0 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -16.1 -74.0 315.6 Defense aircraft/ parts -7.8 -4.7 -32.7 Capital goods -4.2 -34.1 52.5 NonDefense cap goods -5.4 -36.5 60.9 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft -1.7 0.3 -0.1 Defense cap goods 7.4 4.9 -17.9 PERCENT CHANGES: Sept Aug July Total unfilled orders 0.3 0.6 5.3 Total inventories 0.4 0.4 0.4 Total shipments 0.1 -1.8 3.7 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.2 0.1 2.0 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July New Orders 241.633 244.864 299.862 Ex-Transportation 168.186 168.603 167.491 Ex-Defense 230.654 234.273 289.442 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 177.528 180.969 233.140 Primary Metals 28.550 27.935 27.896 Gen. Machinery 37.130 38.181 37.780 Computers/Electronics 22.316 22.893 22.504 Computer/related 2.042 2.156 2.443 Communications 3.533 4.236 4.180 Electrical/appliances 11.076 10.883 10.590 Transp. Equip. 73.447 76.261 132.371 Motor vehicles/parts 47.514 47.547 50.904 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 15.264 18.192 69.976 Defense aircraft/ parts 3.510 3.808 3.994 Capital goods 91.353 95.345 144.635 NonDefense cap goods 81.985 86.625 136.323 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 71.824 73.078 72.836 Defense cap goods 9.368 8.720 8.312 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July Total unfilled orders 1168.688 1164.883 1157.460 Total inventories 404.776 402.977 401.361 Total shipments 245.586 245.441 249.815 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 70.238 70.390 70.307 N/A - not available

FORECASTS:

U.S. Sept durable goods orders +0.5 pct

U.S. Sept durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct

U.S. Sept durables ex-defense +0.3 pct

U.S. Sept nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.6 pct

NOTES:

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.