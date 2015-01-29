TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
01/24/15 265,000 298,500 N/A N/A
01/17/15 308,000-R 306,750-R 2,385,000 1.8
01/10/15 317,000 300,000 2,456,000-R 1.8
01/03/15 304,000 293,000 2,428,000 1.8
12/27/14 298,000 290,750 2,485,000 1.9
12/20/14 281,000 290,500 2,352,000 1.8
12/13/14 289,000 298,750 2,407,000 1.8
12/06/14 295,000 299,500 2,378,000 1.8
Initial Claims: Jan. 17 from 307,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 17 from 306,500
Continued Claims: Jan. 10 from 2,443,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 300,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.420 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 280,237 JAN 24 WEEK FROM 382,595 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,773,546 JAN 17 WEEK FROM 2,902,456 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available