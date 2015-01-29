FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

01/24/15 265,000 298,500 N/A N/A

01/17/15 308,000-R 306,750-R 2,385,000 1.8

01/10/15 317,000 300,000 2,456,000-R 1.8

01/03/15 304,000 293,000 2,428,000 1.8

12/27/14 298,000 290,750 2,485,000 1.9

12/20/14 281,000 290,500 2,352,000 1.8

12/13/14 289,000 298,750 2,407,000 1.8

12/06/14 295,000 299,500 2,378,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Jan. 17 from 307,000

Four-Week Average: Jan. 17 from 306,500

Continued Claims: Jan. 10 from 2,443,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 300,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.420 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 280,237 JAN 24 WEEK FROM 382,595 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,773,546 JAN 17 WEEK FROM 2,902,456 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

