TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

05/24/14 300,000 311,500 N/A N/A

05/17/14 327,000-R 322,750-R 2,631,000 2.0

05/10/14 298,000 323,500 2,648,000-R 2.0

05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000 2.0

04/26/14 345,000 320,250 2,676,000 2.0

04/19/14 330,000 317,000 2,761,000 2.1

04/12/14 305,000 312,000 2,674,000 2.0

04/05/14 301,000 316,500 2,741,000 2.1

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 17 from 326,000

Four-Week Average: May 17 from 322,500

Continued Claims: May 10 from 2,653,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 318,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.650 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 271,865 MAY 24 WEEK FROM 287,398 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,462,528 MAY 17 WEEK FROM 2,494,495 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available