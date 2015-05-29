FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Q1 corporate profits fall 8.7 pct
May 29, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Q1 corporate profits fall 8.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q1‘15 Q4‘14 2014 From current production -5.9 -1.4 -0.8 Corporate income taxes 1.5 -0.8 25.0 After Tax Profits -8.7 -1.6 -8.3

NOTES:

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities. ((Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8318, fax +1 202 898-8383,washington.economic.newsroom@reuters.com)

