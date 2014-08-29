TABLE - U.S. July personal income rises 0.2 pct

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Jul Jun May Apr Personal Income 0.2 0.5 0.5 0.4 Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.2 Disposable Income 0.1 0.5 0.5 0.5 Personal Consumption -0.1 0.4 0.3 0.2 Durables -0.7 0.5 0.9 -0.5 Nondurables -0.1 1.0 unch 0.7 Services unch 0.2 0.3 0.1 Saving Rate, pct 5.7 5.4 5.4 5.2

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Jul Jun May Apr Personal Consumption -0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.1 Durables -0.6 0.5 1.3 -0.5 Nondurables -0.2 0.3 -0.4 0.3 Services -0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.1 Disposable Income 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.3

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Jul Jun May Apr PCE Price Index 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2

0.0835 0.2179 0.2414 0.2142 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2

0.0948 0.1452 0.1762 0.1934 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

Jul Jun May Apr PCE Price Index 1.6 1.6 1.7 1.5 Core PCE Price Index 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.4 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.4 Mkt-based Core Index 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.3

Current Dollars, in billions

Jul Jun May Apr Personal Income 14,799 14,770 14,703 14,636 Wages/Salaries 7,486 7,471 7,443 7,416 Disposable Income 13,061 13,043 12,981 12,915

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Jul Jun May Apr Manufacturing 787 787 782 776 Service Industries 4,995 4,983 4,966 4,949 Government 1,224 1,222 1,220 1,218 Proprietors’ Income 1,384 1,387 1,375 1,368 Farm 67 76 70 63 Nonfarm 1,317 1,310 1,305 1,305 Personal Consumption 11,901 11,914 11,864 11,826 Durables 1,298 1,308 1,301 1,289 Nondurables 2,679 2,682 2,656 2,655 Services 7,923 7,925 7,907 7,882

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

Jul Jun May Apr Personal Consumption 10,907 10,928 10,906 10,897 Durables 1,404 1,412 1,404 1,387 Nondurables 2,350 2,354 2,347 2,357 Services 7,178 7,188 7,179 7,175 Disposable Income 11,971 11,964 11,932 11,901

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. July personal income +0.3 pct

U.S. July personal spending +0.2 pct

U.S. July core pce price index +0.1 pct

U.S. July pce price index +0.1 pct