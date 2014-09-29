TABLE - U.S. Aug personal income rises 0.3 pct

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Aug Jul Jun May Personal Income 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.5 Wages/Salaries 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.4 Disposable Income 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.5 Personal Consumption 0.5 unch 0.5 0.3 Durables 1.8 unch 0.5 1.0 Nondurables -0.3 unch 1.2 unch Services 0.5 unch 0.2 0.3 Saving Rate, pct 5.4 5.6 5.4 5.4

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Aug Jul Jun May Personal Consumption 0.5 -0.1 0.3 0.1 Durables 1.9 0.1 0.6 1.3 Nondurables 0.3 -0.1 0.5 -0.4 Services 0.4 -0.1 0.1 0.1 Disposable Income 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.3

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Aug Jul Jun May PCE Price Index unch 0.1 0.2 0.2

0.0770 0.1013 0.1526 0.1809 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 Mkt-based Core Index unch 0.1 0.2 0.2

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

Aug Jul Jun May PCE Price Index 1.5 1.6 1.6 1.7 Core PCE Price Index 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.5 Mkt-based Core Index 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.4

Current Dollars, in billions

Aug Jul Jun May Personal Income 14,861 14,814 14,778 14,708 Wages/Salaries 7,519 7,487 7,469 7,443 Disposable Income 13,111 13,076 13,052 12,986

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Aug Jul Jun May Manufacturing 790 786 787 782 Service Industries 5,023 4,998 4,982 4,965 Government 1,223 1,222 1,221 1,220 Proprietors’ Income 1,386 1,395 1,394 1,379 Farm 62 72 82 73 Nonfarm 1,324 1,322 1,312 1,306 Personal Consumption 11,981 11,923 11,923 11,864 Durables 1,331 1,308 1,307 1,300 Nondurables 2,681 2,688 2,688 2,656 Services 7,969 7,928 7,928 7,908

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

Aug Jul Jun May Personal Consumption 10,984 10,926 10,935 10,906 Durables 1,442 1,414 1,412 1,404 Nondurables 2,366 2,358 2,359 2,348 Services 7,206 7,180 7,189 7,179 Disposable Income 12,020 11,983 11,971 11,937

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Aug personal income +0.3 pct

U.S. Aug personal spending +0.4 pct

U.S. Aug core pce price index unchanged